Beat Bobby Flay

TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture, Family, Cooking & Food • TV Series • 2017

Bobby Flay is no stranger to culinary competitions, whether he's hosting ("Bobby's Dinner Battle") or competing ("Throwdown With Bobby Flay"). In this...more

Bobby Flay is no stranger to culinary competitions, whether he's hosting ("Bobby's Dinner Battle") or competing ("Throwdown With Bobby Flay"). In this...more

Episode 1

Poking and Prodding

Chefs Alex Stratta and Houman Gohary aren't here to play games as they compete with the hopes to take on Bobby Flay. Comedian Judy Gold teams up with The Kitchen co-host Katie Lee for the chance to poke fun at their dear friend.
Episode 2

A Cut Above

Chefs John Tesar and Terry Sargent step into the arena in the hopes of taking down Bobby Flay. Cutthroat Kitchen judges Jet Tila and Simon Majumdar see which chef is a cut above the rest.
Episode 3

A Feather in Your Cap

Food Network vets Sunny Anderson and Alex Guarnaschelli ruffle some feathers in this epic culinary battle. Chef Mohan Ismail brings his Singaporean flare against Long Island, New York, all-star Chef Nicole Roarke.
Episode 4

Touchdown

It's a coin toss as chefs Deji Oduwole and Zane Holmquist put their game faces on to compete one-on-one against Bobby Flay. Anne Burrell and Laila Ali take a front row seat in what's sure to be a culinary knockout.
Episode 5

Sweet and Spicy

Food Network Southern belles Katie Lee and Damaris Phillips aren't all hugs and kisses as they conspire to crush Bobby Flay. Chef Carlos Baez takes on Chef Steven Scalesse for the chance to break Bobby's heart on Valentine's Day.
Episode 6

The Boys are Back

Sante Fe chef Todd Hall and Phoenix chef Brian Archibald duke it out with hopes of convincing Iron Chef Michael Symon and Chef Michael Voltaggio that they have what it takes to beat Bobby Flay.
Episode 7

Always Expect the Unexpected

The stakes are high as Ted Allen and Kelsey Nixon step into the arena and decide which chef has the culinary gumption to take down Bobby Flay. Will it be Syrian chef Sanaa Abourezk or Philadelphia's hottest chef, Matt Levin?

Crazy for Bolognese

Curry in a Hurry

Perfect-Parmesan Pressure

Bobby vs. the French Toast

A Tale of Two Schnitzels

Challenge No Laughing Matter

Classic vs. New Cuban Sandwich

Stroganoff Challenges the Chef

Flavorful Falafel Face-Off

Short-Rib Showdown

New England vs Manhattan Melee

Saucy Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Pasta Challenge Gets Sticky

New vs. Old Meatloaf Showdown

A Good Offense Can't Hurt

Mac 'n' Cheese, Please

Trash-Talkin' Burgers

A Bang-Up Challenge

The Terror of Taco Town

A Game of Chicken and Waffles

Two Shrimp and True Grits

Bobby Takes On Chicken Parm

