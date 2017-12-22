In this action-packed fantasy epic, a firefighter is taken to the afterlife by three guardians, where only after passing seven trials and proving he lived a noble life will he be able to reincarnate.
Greater
PG • Sports, Drama • Movie (2016)
Told he lacked the skills to play on his school's football team, University of Arkansas student Brandon Burlsworth made the team as a walk-on, eventually becoming a captain and star offensive lineman for the illustrious Arkansas Razorbacks.
Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days
Fantasy, Action • Movie (2018)
As the deceased soul Ja-hong and his three afterlife guardians prepare for their remaining trials for reincarnation, the guardians soon come face to face with the truth of their tragic time on Earth 1,000 years earlier.
Wolf Warrior 2
Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
China's deadliest special forces operative settles into a quiet life on the sea. When sadistic mercenaries begin targeting nearby civilians, he must leave his newfound peace behind and return to his duties as a soldier and protector.
A Taxi Driver
Korean, Drama • Movie (2017)
In this powerful drama based on a true story, a down-on-his-luck taxi driver hired by a foreign journalist finds himself in a life-or-death struggle in the midst of the Gwangju Uprising.
Start watching Well Go Plans starting at $5.99/month.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.