Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling

Zach talks Ben into taking off time to go on an adventure of a lifetime. Our two friends head out on the river, along with an uptight Brit to find Ben's long lost love.more

Zach talks Ben into taking off time to go on an adventure of a li...More

Starring: Oliver JamesKristopher TurnerRik Young

Director: Ellory Elkayem

PG-13ComedyAdventureMovie2009
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $6.99/month.

 New subscribers only. 

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
Terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
A Thousand Words
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2012)
Bend It Like Beckham
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2002)
The Out-of-Towners (1999)
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1999)
Dinner for Schmucks
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2010)
The Golden Child
PG-13 • Comedy, Action • Movie (1986)
Rat Race
PG-13 • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2001)
High School High
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1996)
Blades of Glory
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2007)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2011)
The Day Shall Come
Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Head of State
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2003)
The Snow Queen: Mirrorlands
TVY • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2018)
National Security
PG-13 • Comedy, Action • Movie (2003)
The Peanut Butter Falcon
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Superstar
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1999)

About this Movie

Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling

Zach talks Ben into taking off time to go on an adventure of a lifetime. Our two friends head out on the river, along with an uptight Brit to find Ben's long lost love.

Starring: Oliver JamesKristopher TurnerRik YoungAmber McDonaldMadison Riley

Director: Ellory Elkayem

PG-13ComedyAdventureMovie2009
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
MOST POPULAR
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
GET ALL THREE
Hulu + Live TV
DISNEY+ AND ESPN+
Monthly price
$6.99/mo
$12.99/mo
$69.99/mo
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Most new episodes the day after they air*
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable requiredLive TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Endless entertainment with Disney+, ad freeEndless entertainment with Disney+, ad free
Endless entertainment with Disney+, ad free
Live sports with ESPN+, now in the Hulu appLive sports with ESPN+, now in the Hulu app
Live sports with ESPN+, now in the Hulu app
*For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Unlimited ScreensUnlimited Screens
Unlimited Screens
Enhanced Cloud DVREnhanced Cloud DVR
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Entertainment Add-onEntertainment Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-onEspañol Add-on
Español Add-on
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.