Trespass Against Us

RActionDramaCrimeAdventureLegal • ThrillerHorrorMovie • 2016

A reluctant criminal (Michael Fassbender) tries to quit his outlaw family.

A reluctant criminal (Michael Fassbender) tries to quit his outla...More

Start watching Trespass Against Us

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Beneath a Sea of Lights
TVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2009)
True History of the Kelly Gang
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
Into the Forest
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Make Up
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Obsession
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Dark Waters
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Cold Comes the Night
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
21 Bridges
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
Enduring Love
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2004)
Semper Fi
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Red Joan
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Swallow
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Speed of Life
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2019)

About this Movie

Trespass Against Us

A reluctant criminal (Michael Fassbender) tries to quit his outlaw family.

Starring: Michael FassbenderBrendan GleesonSean HarrisLyndsey MarshalRory Kinnear

Director: Adam Smith

RActionDramaCrimeAdventureLegalThrillerHorrorMovie • 2016
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on