The Wicker Tree

A pair of gospel singers arrive at a small Scottish village ready to preach - but an invitation to a local celebration turns horrifyingly violent in this shocking, adult horror tale.more

Starring: Graham McTavishBrittania NicolHenry Garrett

Director: Robin Hardy

RThrillerHorrorMovie2011
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Movie

