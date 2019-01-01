The Hole in the Ground

RThrillerHorrorMovie2019

A woman's son inexplicably vanishes and reappears as a possible imposter.

A woman's son inexplicably vanishes and reappears as a possible i...More

About this Movie

The Hole in the Ground

A woman's son inexplicably vanishes and reappears as a possible imposter.

Starring: Seána KerslakeJames Quinn MarkeyJames CosmoKati OutinenSimone Kirby

Director: Lee Cronin

