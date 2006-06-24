About this Movie
The Foot Fist Way
Danny McBride (Pineapple Express & Tropic Thunder) stars in his breakout comedic performance as Fred Simmons, an inept, egotistical, outrageous Tae Kwon Do Master who rules his mini-mall dojo with an iron fist.
Starring: Danny McBrideMary Jane BosticBen BestSpencer MorenoCarlos Lopez IV
Director: Jody Hill
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month