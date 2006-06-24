The Foot Fist Way

RComedyMovie • 2006

Danny McBride (Pineapple Express & Tropic Thunder) stars in his breakout comedic perf...more

Danny McBride (Pineapple Express & Tropic Thunder) stars in his b...More

About this Movie

The Foot Fist Way

Danny McBride (Pineapple Express & Tropic Thunder) stars in his breakout comedic performance as Fred Simmons, an inept, egotistical, outrageous Tae Kwon Do Master who rules his mini-mall dojo with an iron fist.

Starring: Danny McBrideMary Jane BosticBen BestSpencer MorenoCarlos Lopez IV

Director: Jody Hill

RComedyMovie • 2006
