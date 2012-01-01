Seven Psychopaths

RActionComedyAdventureMovie • 2012

Two friends accidentally steal a psychotic gangster's beloved dog.

Two friends accidentally steal a psychotic gangster's beloved dog...More

About this Movie

Two friends accidentally steal a psychotic gangster's beloved dog.

Starring: Colin FarrellChristopher WalkenSam RockwellWoody HarrelsonAbbie Cornish

Director: Martin McDonagh

