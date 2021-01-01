Cloud Atlas

RActionDramaAdventureMysteryScience FictionMovie2012

A sweeping epic that connects disparate lives across five centuries.

A sweeping epic that connects disparate lives across five centuri...More

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
The Take
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2007)
Black and White
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2000)
The Fighter
R • Latino • Movie (2009)
Knowing
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2009)
Source Code
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2011)
Limitless
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2011)
Jurassic Galaxy
TVMA • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
The Legend of Black Charley
PG • Action, Drama • Movie (1972)
Abducted
TVMA • Action, Adventure • Movie (2020)
The Little Mermaid
PG • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Slow West
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2015)
Lawless
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2012)
Swiss Army Man
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2016)
The River Wild
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (1994)
Chokehold
TVMA • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)

About this Movie

Cloud Atlas

A sweeping epic that connects disparate lives across five centuries.

Starring: Tom HanksHalle BerryJim BroadbentHugo WeavingJim Sturgess

Directors: Lana WachowskiLilly WachowskiTom Tykwer

RActionDramaAdventureMysteryScience FictionMovie2012
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on