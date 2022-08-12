Rogue AgentRogue Agent

Conman Robert Freegard poses as an undercover MI5 agent and kidnaps countless victims amidst a high-stakes manhunt, until the woman who fell for him brings him to justice.more

Conman Robert Freegard poses as an undercover MI5 agent and kidna...More

Starring: James NortonGemma ArtertonMarisa Abela

Directors: Adam PattersonDeclan Lawn

Not RatedDramaCrimeThrillerMovie2022

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE DUO BASIC
Get Hulu & Disney+, both with ads, for $9.99/mo.Get Hulu & Disney+, both with ads, for $9.99/mo.
GET THEM BOTH
Terms apply
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
Game of LoveNot Rated • Romance • Movie (2022)
NarcR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2002)
Paris, 13th DistrictR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2021)
Cocaine Cowboys ReloadedR • Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2014)
Rent-a-PalThriller • Movie (2020)
KindredThriller, Horror • Movie (2020)
NYPD BlueTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1993)
CentigradeThriller, Drama • Movie (2020)
The GuiltyR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2018)
NightcrawlerR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2014)
Good TimeR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2017)
Delia's GoneR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2022)
StardustDrama, Music • Movie (2020)
CleanNot Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (2021)
SputnikThriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2020)

Rogue Agent - Trailer

About this Movie

Rogue Agent

Conman Robert Freegard poses as an undercover MI5 agent and kidnaps countless victims amidst a high-stakes manhunt, until the woman who fell for him brings him to justice.

Starring: James NortonGemma ArtertonMarisa AbelaShazad LatifSarah Goldberg

Directors: Adam PattersonDeclan Lawn

Not RatedDramaCrimeThrillerMovie2022

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.