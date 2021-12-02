Last Looks

Charlie Waldo is a former cop who left the force to live a life of simplicity and solitude in the woods. Alistair Pinch is an eccentric actor who spends his days drunk on the set of his TV show. When Pinch's wife is found dead, he becomes the prime suspect and convinces Waldo to come out of retirement to investigate what happened. The case finds Charlie contending with gangsters and Hollywood executives, all in pursuit of clearing Pinch's name -- or confirming his guilt.