Quartet

PG-13ComedyDramaMovie2012

The arrival of a diva disrupts a concert at a home for retired musicians.

The arrival of a diva disrupts a concert at a home for retired musicians.

The arrival of a diva disrupts a concert at a home for retired musicians.

Starring: Maggie SmithTom CourtenayBilly ConnollyPauline CollinsMichael Gambon

Director: Dustin Hoffman

