My Old AssMy Old Ass

In this fresh take on the classic coming-of-age fable, free-spirited teenager Elliott (Maisy Stella) encounters her wisecracking 39-year-old future self (Aubrey Plaza) - and can't escape her influence. On the cusp of leaving home for college, Elliott is determined to have one last summer packed with good times. To celebrate her 18th birthday, she boats off to a remote island with her best friends to trip on mushrooms. But just when Elliott thinks she's not feeling a thing, she suddenly finds herself chatting with a woman who claims to be her literal "old ass." Prodded for advice, Elliott's future self gives her one major warning: avoid anyone named Chad. But when Elliott meets the very Chad (Percy Hynes White) she was supposed to dodge, things get complicated. Elliott starts to open herself to what her future self might have to show her...and vice versa. From director Megan Park comes a moving comedy about the past, the future, and leading your current life with zero regrets.more

In this fresh take on the classic coming-of-age fable, free-spiri...More

Starring: Maisy StellaAubrey PlazaPercy Hynes White

Director: Megan Park

RDramaComedyFantasyMovie2024
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Movie

My Old Ass

In this fresh take on the classic coming-of-age fable, free-spirited teenager Elliott (Maisy Stella) encounters her wisecracking 39-year-old future self (Aubrey Plaza) - and can't escape her influence. On the cusp of leaving home for college, Elliott is determined to have one last summer packed with good times. To celebrate her 18th birthday, she boats off to a remote island with her best friends to trip on mushrooms. But just when Elliott thinks she's not feeling a thing, she suddenly finds herself chatting with a woman who claims to be her literal "old ass." Prodded for advice, Elliott's future self gives her one major warning: avoid anyone named Chad. But when Elliott meets the very Chad (Percy Hynes White) she was supposed to dodge, things get complicated. Elliott starts to open herself to what her future self might have to show her...and vice versa. From director Megan Park comes a moving comedy about the past, the future, and leading your current life with zero regrets.

Starring: Maisy StellaAubrey PlazaPercy Hynes WhiteMaddie ZieglerKerrice Brooks

Director: Megan Park

RDramaComedyFantasyMovie2024
  • 5.1
  • hd

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