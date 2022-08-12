Menorah in the MiddleMenorah in the Middle

Sarah is headed back to her hometown for Hanukkah with news of her engagement. Upon returning she finds out that her father had a heart attack and things have gotten out of hand.more

Sarah is headed back to her hometown for Hanukkah with news of he...More

FamilyMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
White Snake (English Dub)PG-13 • Animation, Family • Movie (2019)
Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow WhiteTVPG • Family, Kids • Movie (2009)
Walking With DinosaursPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Santa GamesFamily • Movie (2022)
America's Funniest Home VideosTVPG • Comedy, Family • TV Series (1981)
A Little CuriousTVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (1999)
Horses of McBrideDrama, Family • Movie (2012)
Undercover BossTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Mrs. DoubtfirePG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1993)
Born to Be WildG • Family, Documentaries • Movie (2011)
The Jackie Robinson StoryFamily, Biography • Movie (1950)
The FreshmanPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1990)
White SnakePG-13 • Animation, Family • Movie (2019)
The Biggest Little FarmPG • Family, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
KindergartenTVY • Family, Reality • TV Series (2001)

About this Movie

Menorah in the Middle

Sarah is headed back to her hometown for Hanukkah with news of her engagement. Upon returning she finds out that her father had a heart attack and things have gotten out of hand.

FamilyMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.^^
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
^For current-season shows in the streaming library only
^^Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.