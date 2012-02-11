House Arrest

RDramaComedyMovie2012

A woman struggles to adjust to a new lifestyle after she is falsely accused of a crim...more

A woman struggles to adjust to a new lifestyle after she is false...More

About this Movie

House Arrest

A woman struggles to adjust to a new lifestyle after she is falsely accused of a crime and has to move in with her mother in the ghetto.

Starring: Stacey DashJayceon TaylorChico BenymonCory BlevinsShelli Boone

Director: William Washington

RDramaComedyMovie2012
  • 5.1
  • hd

