My Old School

My Old SchoolMy Old School

In 1993, a boy named Brandon Lee enrolls at the Bearsden Academy secondary school in Glasgow, Scotland. Over time, it is revealed that Brandon Lee is not who he seems.more

In 1993, a boy named Brandon Lee enrolls at the Bearsden Academy ...More

Director: Jono McLeod

DocumentariesMovie2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Movie

