12 Angry Men12 Angry Men

Life is in their hands...death is on their minds. Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, Ed Begley and Jack Klugman lead the distinctive cast of jurors whose character portrayals are \"perfect in every detail\" (The Hollywood Reporter). With its star-powered cast and three Oscar® nominations, including Best Picture, \"12 Angry Men\" is a powerful, suspenseful and \"fascinatingly entertaining film\" (Los Angeles Examiner). Eleven jurors are convinced that the defendant is guilty of murder. The twelfth has no doubt of his innocence. How can this one man steer the others toward the same conclusion? It's a case of seemingly overwhelming evidence against a teenager accused of killing his father in \"one of the best pictures ever made\" (The Hollywood Reporter). The legendary Sidney Lumet, in his feature film directorial debut, creates a motion picture of stunning intensity and in the process created a classic.more

Life is in their hands...death is on their minds. Henry Fonda, Le...More

Starring: Henry FondaLee J. CobbEd Begley

Director: Sidney Lumet

Not RatedDramaCrimeLegalMovie1957
  • hd

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About this Movie

12 Angry Men

Life is in their hands...death is on their minds. Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, Ed Begley and Jack Klugman lead the distinctive cast of jurors whose character portrayals are \"perfect in every detail\" (The Hollywood Reporter). With its star-powered cast and three Oscar® nominations, including Best Picture, \"12 Angry Men\" is a powerful, suspenseful and \"fascinatingly entertaining film\" (Los Angeles Examiner). Eleven jurors are convinced that the defendant is guilty of murder. The twelfth has no doubt of his innocence. How can this one man steer the others toward the same conclusion? It's a case of seemingly overwhelming evidence against a teenager accused of killing his father in \"one of the best pictures ever made\" (The Hollywood Reporter). The legendary Sidney Lumet, in his feature film directorial debut, creates a motion picture of stunning intensity and in the process created a classic.

Starring: Henry FondaLee J. CobbEd BegleyE.G. MarshallJack Klugman

Director: Sidney Lumet

Not RatedDramaCrimeLegalMovie1957
  • hd

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