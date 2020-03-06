Exclusively on Hulu

INTO THE DARK

From Blumhouse Television, Into the Dark is a horror series of 12 super-sized episodes, with a new installment released each month.
Twelve months, twelve holidays, twelve twisted tales!

Crawlers
TVMA • Horror, Holiday • Movie (2020)
My Valentine
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Midnight Kiss
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A Nasty Piece of Work
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Pilgrim
TVMA • Horror, Holiday • Movie (2019)
Uncanny Annie
TVMA • Holiday, Horror • Movie (2019)
Pure
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
School Spirit
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
Culture Shock
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
They Come Knocking
TVMA • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
All That We Destroy
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
I'm Just F*cking With You
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Treehouse
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
Down
TVMA • Thriller, Holiday • Movie (2019)
New Year, New You
TVMA • Holiday, Horror • Movie (2018)
Pooka!
TVMA • Thriller, Holiday • Movie (2018)
Flesh & Blood
TVMA • Thriller, Holiday • Movie (2018)
The Body
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)

On Saint Patrick's day—a night of wild parties and drunken revelry—three unlikely friends band together to save a college town from a vicious horde of body-switching aliens.
