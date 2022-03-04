The Batman
The BatmanPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2022)
RobotsPG • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2005)
Batman v Superman: Dawn of JusticePG-13 • Super Heroes, Action • Movie (2016)
Batman BeginsPG-13 • Thriller, Super Heroes • Movie (2005)
Suicide SquadPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2016)
The ExpendablesR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2010)
Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty GalorePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2010)
The Truth vs. Alex JonesTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2024)
SpyTVMA • Action, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Terminator Salvation Director's CutTVMA • Action • Movie (2009)
Daddy Day CarePG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2003)
Dying Of The LightR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2014)
Trainwreck: UnratedTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2015)
TrainwreckR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2015)
HeartbreakersPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
SupermanPG • Science Fiction, Classics • Movie (1978)
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination LondonPG • Comedy, Action • Movie (2004)
Sleepless in SeattlePG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1993)
The HuntedR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Semi-Pro Director's CutTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2008)
UnbreakablePG-13 • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2000)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden DragonPG-13 • Fantasy, Classics • Movie (2000)
The Water Horse: Legend of the DeepPG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2007)
Our Family WeddingPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2010)
7 Days in HellTVMA • Comedy, Tennis • Movie (2015)
The AssistantR • Drama • Movie (2019)
RadioPG • Sports, Drama • Movie (2003)
Under the SkinR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2014)
127 HoursR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2010)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!PG-13 • Comedy, Action • Movie (1988)
The Prince & MePG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2004)
Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood HillsTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (1996)
Chitty Chitty Bang BangG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (1967)
A Hologram for the KingR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
Mother's DayPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
Godzilla 2000PG • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (1999)
Saw: The Final Chapter Director's CutTVMA • Horror • Movie (2010)
Mad Max Beyond ThunderdomePG-13 • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (1985)
The Skeleton TwinsR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
Nights in RodanthePG-13 • Romance, Drama • Movie (2008)
House PartyR • Comedy • Movie (2023)
Urban LegendR • Horror • Movie (1998)
Slow WestR • Western, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Elektra Director's CutTV14 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2005)
The SchemeTVMA • Documentaries, Basketball • Movie (2020)
RoboCop Director's CutTVMA • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (1987)
Fright Night (1985)TV14 • Comedy, Horror • Movie (1985)
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final InsultPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1994)
Mannequin Two: On the MovePG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (1991)
The Biggest Little FarmPG • Family, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Paradise Lost 3: PurgatoryTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2012)
Euphoria Special Episode Part 1: RueTVMA • Drama • Movie (2020)
Son of a GunR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2015)
GeniusPG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2016)
The GirlTV14 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2012)
The Commandant's ShadowTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
The Naked Gun 2-1/2: The Smell of FearPG-13 • Comedy, Crime • Movie (1991)
Barbie: With NarrationTV14 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
Scary Movie 2R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2001)
CyborgR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (1989)
Scary MovieR • Comedy, Teen • Movie (2000)
Saw III Director's CutTVMA • Horror • Movie (2006)
The PhantomPG • Comedy, Super Heroes • Movie (1996)
Saw II Director's CutTVMA • Horror • Movie (2005)
Saw V Director's CutTVMA • Horror • Movie (2008)
One Survivor RemembersTV14 • Documentaries, History • Movie (1995)
The Spectacular NowR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2013)
Too Big to FailTVMA • Drama • Movie (2011)
Scary Movie 3PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2003)
A Girl in the River: The Price of ForgivenessTVPG • Documentaries • Movie (2016)