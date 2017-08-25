The Square

R • Comedy, Drama, International • Movie • 2017

Christian is the respected curator of a contemporary art museum, a divorced but devoted father of two who drives an electric car and supports good cau...more

Christian is the respected curator of a contemporary art museum, a divorced but devoted father of two who drives an electric car and supports good cau...more

Start watching The Square

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeExtras
High-Rise
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Tyrel
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Damsel
R • Comedy, Western • Movie (2018)
Dogman (2018)
Legal, Crime • Movie (2018)
Slumdog Millionaire
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2008)
Mr. Bean's Holiday
G • British, Comedy • Movie (2007)
4 Lovers
Drama, Romance • Movie (2013)
Support the Girls
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
In a World...
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2013)
Lowlife
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Upside
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
The Last Emperor
PG-13 • International, Drama • Movie (1987)
The Villainess
Martial Arts, Drama • Movie (2017)
Lucky (2017)
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Green Book
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2018)

The Square - Trailer

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

Start Your Free Trial