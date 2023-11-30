Original • 1 season available (4 episodes)

Wild Crime: Blood MountainWild Crime: Blood Mountain

A Georgia missing hiker case leads to a serial killer who's stalking people in National Forests.more

A Georgia missing hiker case leads to a serial killer who's stalk...More

DocumentariesCrimeTV Series2023

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Wild Crime: Blood Mountain - Trailer

About this Show

Wild Crime: Blood Mountain

A Georgia missing hiker case leads to a serial killer who's stalking people in National Forests.

DocumentariesCrimeTV Series2023

You May Also Like

Never Let Him GoDocuseries, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Planet Sex With Cara DelevingneTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
SasquatchTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Demons & SaviorsDocumentaries, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Faraway DownsTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Southern GothicCrime, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Beyond the Headlines: The Watts Family TragedyTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Victoria's Secret: Angels and DemonsTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Secrets of the MorgueTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
The Housewife and the HustlerTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
CandyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
The Age of InfluenceDocumentaries • TV Series (2023)
Mother UndercoverDocumentaries, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in PinkTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Texas True CrimeDocumentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$17.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.