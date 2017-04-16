1 season available

The White Princess

TVMA • Drama, History • TV Series • 2017

In a tale of power, family, love and betrayal, "The White Princess" -- adapted from Philippa Gregory's best-selling novel of the same name -- follows ...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

In Bed With The Enemy

England is in a fractious state as Henry Tudor is set to ascend the throne. Lizzie must fulfill her promise to marry King Henry VII in order to bring peace to the warring nation.
Episode 2

Hearts And Minds

King Henry VII sets out on Royal Progress, in an attempt to establish himself as the new sovereign. Lizzie's loyalties are further complicated by the child she is expecting.
Episode 3

Burgundy

Lizzie struggles through her labor while King Henry's envoys embark on a diplomatic mission to Burgundy, a York stronghold abroad. Lizzie learns she has more in common with her husband than she first imagined.
Episode 4

The Pretender

The York princesses are strategically married off to strengthen the Tudor cause. When King Henry finds himself back on the battlefield to protect his reign, Lizzie learns that the threats they face may be closer to home.
Episode 5

Traitors

Lizzie must deal with her mother's defiant defense of the York cause, while the appearance of a boy in Burgundy claiming to be a young prince threatens to further destabilize King Henry's rule.
Episode 6

English Blood On English Soil

King Henry VII and Lizzie travel to Spain in an attempt to secure their son's betrothal. Meanwhile, unrest has been growing in Burgundy and spills over into an English battle.
Episode 7

Two Kings

A pretender to the throne is held captive at court, creating a new rift in Lizzie and King Henry's marriage. Lizzie faces an impossible choice and makes a risky move to try to eliminate the threat to her family.
Episode 8

Old Curses

A final confrontation with the pretender exposes King Henry's weaknesses, while Lizzie confronts new demons and old curses.

