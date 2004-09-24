A Walk in the Clouds

PG-13DramaRomanceMovie • 1995

Keanu Reeves stars as a WWII vet who poses as an unmarried, pregnant woman's husband ...more

Keanu Reeves stars as a WWII vet who poses as an unmarried, pregn...More

About this Movie

A Walk in the Clouds

Keanu Reeves stars as a WWII vet who poses as an unmarried, pregnant woman's husband when she goes home to face her family.

Starring: Keanu ReevesAitana Sánchez-GijónAnthony QuinnGiancarlo GianniniAngélica Aragón

Director: Alfonso Arau

PG-13DramaRomanceMovie • 1995
  • 5.1
  • hd

