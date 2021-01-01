French Exit

RDramaComedyMovie2020

About this Movie

French Exit

A widowed New York socialite and her aimless son move to Paris after she spends the last of her husband's inheritance.

Starring: Michelle PfeifferLucas HedgesTracy LettsValerie MahaffeySusan Coyne

Director: Azazel Jacobs

RDramaComedyMovie2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

