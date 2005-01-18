2 seasons available (13 episodes)

The Real WorldThe Real World

MTV chronicles the lives of a group of young people from different walks of life as they move in together and navigate friendships, relationships and belief systems with their roommates.more

MTV chronicles the lives of a group of young people from differen...More

TV14RealityTeenTV Series1992

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get endless entertainment, live sports, and the shows and movies you love.Get endless entertainment, live sports, and the shows and movies you love.
What's Included?
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
Details

About this Show

The Real World

MTV chronicles the lives of a group of young people from different walks of life as they move in together and navigate friendships, relationships and belief systems with their roommates.

TV14RealityTeenTV Series1992

You May Also Like

My Super Sweet 16TVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2005)
Super ShoreLatino, International • TV Series (2016)
Acapulco ShoreLatino, Variety • TV Series (2014)
Siesta KeyTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2017)
Jersey Shore: Family VacationTV14 • Reality • TV Series (2018)
Jersey ShoreTV14 • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Punk'DTV14 • Comedy, Reality • TV Series (2003)
Forged in Fire: Knife or DeathTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2018)
Catfish MéxicoLatino, Reality • TV Series (2018)
Catfish: The TV ShowTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Your Home Made PerfectReality • TV Series (2019)
The HillsTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2006)
Forged in Fire: Beat the JudgesTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2020)
Are You the One?TV14 • Romance, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Making a Model With Yolanda HadidTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2018)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.^^
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLEBUNDLE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
^For current-season shows in the streaming library only
^^Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.