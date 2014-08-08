2 seasons available (12 episodes)

The KnickThe Knick

A brilliant surgeon pushes the boundaries of medicine, morality and race relations at a NYC hospital at the turn of the 20th century in this drama series. Throughout 10 episodes -- all directed by Steven Soderbergh -- the show follows Dr. John Thackery (Oscar(R)-nominee Clive Owen) and his groundbreaking work at the Knickerbocker Hospital as it faces a period of major upheaval.more

A brilliant surgeon pushes the boundaries of medicine, morality a...More

Starring: Clive OwenMichael AngaranoAndre Holland

TVMADramaTV Series2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

Add CINEMAX® to any Hulu plan for an additional $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

The Knick

A brilliant surgeon pushes the boundaries of medicine, morality and race relations at a NYC hospital at the turn of the 20th century in this drama series. Throughout 10 episodes -- all directed by Steven Soderbergh -- the show follows Dr. John Thackery (Oscar(R)-nominee Clive Owen) and his groundbreaking work at the Knickerbocker Hospital as it faces a period of major upheaval.

Starring: Clive OwenMichael AngaranoAndre HollandEve HewsonJuliet Rylance

TVMADramaTV Series2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$17.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.