About this Show
The Investigation
Based on the real-life investigation into the 2017 murder of young Swedish journalist Kim Wall, which made headlines around the world as “the submarine case”, this limited drama series follows the team of investigators and divers who worked tirelessly for six months in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles to gather evidence and bring justice for Wall’s family.
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month