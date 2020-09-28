1 season available (1 episode)

The Investigation

TV14DramaCrimeTV Series • 2020

Based on the real-life investigation into the 2017 murder of young Swedish journalist...more

Based on the real-life investigation into the 2017 murder of youn...More

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Day 1 (Dag 1) (Eng Sub)

'Day 1.' When a Swedish journalist disappears while aboard a local inventor's submarine, the Head of Homicide suspects foul play.

Behind The Investigation Podcast Ep. 1

The Investigation: Trailer

About this Show

The Investigation

Based on the real-life investigation into the 2017 murder of young Swedish journalist Kim Wall, which made headlines around the world as “the submarine case”, this limited drama series follows the team of investigators and divers who worked tirelessly for six months in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles to gather evidence and bring justice for Wall’s family.

Starring: Søren MallingPilou AsbækPernilla AugustRolf LassgårdLaura Christensen

TV14DramaCrimeTV Series • 2020
  • hd
