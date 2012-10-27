About this Show
The Haunting Of. . .
World-renowned psychic-medium Kim Russo gives us an exclusive look at celebrities who have had their lives changed by paranormal events. While returning to the site of their traumatic experience, they will brave the unknown as Kim explains the unexplainable. In each one-hour episode Kim will take the celebrity on a sometimes dangerous journey to unlock the secrets that haunted them on that fateful day. Be prepared for shocking psychic moments, strange encounters and surprising revelations as Kim reveals a personal and intimate side of these celebrities never before seen.
Starring: Kim Russo