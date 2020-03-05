Two Australian brothers lead a small crew on a dangerous mission to test their will against man’s oldest foe. Along the way, they realize that their external conquest may not be as important as their inner growth. A story of love, life and humanity. Presented by Cake on FX.more
Two Australian brothers lead a small crew on a dangerous mission ...More
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Two Australian brothers lead a small crew on a dangerous mission to test their will against man’s oldest foe. Along the way, they realize that their external conquest may not be as important as their inner growth. A story of love, life and humanity. Presented by Cake on FX.
About this Show
Shark Lords
Two Australian brothers lead a small crew on a dangerous mission to test their will against man’s oldest foe. Along the way, they realize that their external conquest may not be as important as their inner growth. A story of love, life and humanity. Presented by Cake on FX.