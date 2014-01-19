(Sub) Trailer
One Piece

TV14 • Animation, Adventure, International, Anime • TV Series • 1999

Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treachero...more

Episode 629

(Sub) Startling! The Big News Shakes up the New World!

As the world reacts to Doflamingo's shocking announcement, Law and the Straw Hats plot the next move in their daring alliance, and a face from the past returns!
Episode 630

(Sub) Explore! a Kingdom of Love and Passion - Dressrosa!

The Straw Hats and their friends set out to explore Dressrosa, a land full of beautiful women, delicious food, and live toys that walk amongst the living.
Episode 631

(Sub) Full of Enthusiasm! The Corrida Colosseum!

A blind warrior lays a beat down on a gang of masked thugs, Zorro chases the thief who stole his sword, and Luffy finds himself tempted by the promise of a fiery fruit!
Episode 632

(Sub) A Dangerous Love! the Dancer Girl: Violet!

Zoro continues his hunt for the fairy who stole his sword, Sanji is smitten by a beautiful dancer, and Luffy prepares to fight for the Devil Fruit that belonged to his brother!
Episode 633

(Sub) A Formidable, Unknown Warrior! Here Comes Lucy!

Sanji falls further under the spell of his new lady friend, and Luffy makes quite an impression as he gets to know the fighters competing for Ace's Devil Fruit.
Episode 634

(Sub) A Pirate Noble! Cavendish!

A gorgeous gladiator tells Luffy the story of the world's greatest warrior, a masked mauler literally destroys the competition, and the Navy makes its presence felt!
Episode 635

(Sub) The Fateful Reunion! Bellamy the Hyena!

An old nemesis sees through Luffy's disguise, Zoro finally catches up to the sword-stealing fairy, and Sanji's skill at sniffing out snipers impresses his new lady friend!
Episode 636

(Sub) A Super Rookie! Bartolomeo the Cannibal!

Bartolomeo and Bellamy take center stage in the latest round of the battle royal, but a slugger with a serious punch threatens to steal their thunder. Meanwhile, Luffy is targeted by an angry behemoth!
Episode 637

(Sub) Big Names Duke It Out! The Heated Block B Battle!

An old enemy of Garp's reveals Luffy's true identity, landing the Straw Hat captain in hot water with one of his fellow competitors. Meanwhile, the battle in Block B gets supremely brutal!
Episode 638

(Sub) A Deadly Blow! the Astonishing King Punch!

Franky's new robot friend promises to reveal the tragic secrets of Dressrosa, and a regal brawler prepares to throw a powerful punch that could destroy the entire colosseum!
Episode 639

(Sub) The Fighting Fish Strike! Across the Deadly Iron Bridge!

While Law, Robin, Usopp, and Caesar attempt to survive a Fighting Fish attack, Sanji learns the heartbreaking truth about the beautiful woman who stole his heart!
Episode 640

(Sub) Explore! Fairies' Island - Green Bit!

Luffy's turn to fight in the epic colosseum battle draws near, Zoro has an interesting encounter with a surprisingly strong fairy, and the thoughts in Sanji's head shock his lady captor!
Episode 641

(Sub) The Unknown World! The Tontatta Kingdom!

Sanji learns some disturbing news that could mean trouble for his friends, Luffy prepares for a fight, and Robin is captured by a village full of little people!
Episode 642

(Sub) The Stratagem of the Century! Doflamingo Makes His Move!

Despite Sanji's attempt to warn him, Law finds his life in danger after being ambushed by Doflamingo. Meanwhile, Luffy is unable to hide his true identity once the fists start flying!
Episode 643

(Sub) Shaking Heaven and Earth! Admiral Fujitora's Power!

After his plan falls apart, Law must fight for his life against two powerful opponents. Elsewhere, Sanji bids a touching goodbye to his special lady friend, and Luffy tangles with Brutal Bull!
Episode 644

(Sub) A Blow of Anger! A Giant vs. Lucy!

Nami, Chopper, and Brook are grotesquely transformed by a hideous woman who fancies herself an artist. Back at the colosseum, Luffy gets serious when his new friend falls victim to a giant attack!
Episode 645

(Sub) Destruction Cannon Blasts! Lucy in Trouble!

Zoro and his fairy friend argue over directions, Trafalgar Law finds himself outnumbered in his battle with Doflamingo, and Luffy's latest opponent packs an explosive punch!
Episode 646

(Sub) The Legendary Pirate! Don Chinjao!

While Nami, Chopper, and Brook attempt to take back the Sunny, Luffy and the monstrous mauler Don Chinjao take their brutal grudge match to a legendary level!
Episode 647

(Sub) Light and Shadow! Darkness Behind Dressrosa!

Luffy's battle with Don Chinjao heats up, Franky learns the tragic truth behind Dressrosa's mysterious toy population, and Robin and Usopp prepare to join their little friends in battle!
Episode 648

(Sub) Making a Sortie! The Legendary Hero Usoland!

Luffy continues his battle with Don Chinjao, Franky and Zoro are reunited in the land of the little people, and Law is wounded in a revealing, face-to-face showdown with Doflamingo!
Episode 649

(Sub) the Fierce Battle Coming to the End! Lucy Vs. Chinjao!

A flashback reveals the story of how Garp changed Chinjao's world forever. Back in the present, Luffy and his opponent trade ferocious blows that literally rock the colosseum!
Episode 650

(Sub) Luffy and the Gladiator of Fate – Rebecca!

During a break between battles, Luffy is attacked by an angry rival, but a beautiful gladiator with mysterious motives offers him food - and a place to rest.
Episode 651

(Sub) Protect You to the End! Rebecca and the Toy Soldier!

In the moments before battle, the beautiful gladiator Rebecca flashes back to the tragic events of her childhood and the toy soldier who became her constant companion.
Episode 652

(Sub) The Last - and Bloodiest - Block! Block D Battle Begins!

The bloodthirsty crowd hurls insults at Rebecca as the battle of Block D begins. On the other side of the island, Law finds himself on the losing end of his battle with Doflamingo!
Episode 653

(Sub) A Decisive Battle! Giolla vs. the Straw Hats!

Brook's trickery springs the Straw Hats from their artistic prison, but their failure to cuff the culprit means they'll need help from a cola-powered cannon to emerge victorious!
Episode 654

(Sub) Beautiful Sword! Cavendish of the White Horse!

Cavendish wins over the female fans during the Block D battle, Luffy keeps an eye on Rebecca, and Sanji heads toward a heated collision with Doflamingo!
Episode 655

(Sub) A Big Clash! Sanji vs. Doflamingo!

Sanji's battle with Doflamingo is interrupted by Law's sudden arrival, and Rebecca continues her impressive showing in the battle of Block D!
Episode 656

(Sub) Rebecca's Special Attack! Back-to-the-Water Dance!

Law begins a deadly, face-to-face battle with Doflamingo, Zoro enlists the aid of a star struck gladiator, and Rebecca continues to impresses Luffy with her unique fighting style!
Episode 657

(Sub) The Most Violent Fighter! Logan vs. Rebecca!

Luffy learns the truth about life in Dressrosa under Doflamingo's reign. Meanwhile, Rebecca needs help from a friend to survive her bone-crushing battle with Logan!
Episode 658

(Sub) A Big Surprise! a True Identity of the Toy Soldier!

Rebecca's battle continues, a madman turns a gladiator into a play thing, and the brave little toy soldier reveals his painful past – and the tragic truth behind King Riku's fall from power!
Episode 659

(Sub) A Horrible Past! the Secret of Dressrosa!

Luffy learns the truth about life in Dressrosa under Doflamingo's reign. Meanwhile, Rebecca needs help from a friend to survive her bone-crushing battle with Logan!
Episode 660

(Sub) a Nightmare! the Tragic Night of Dressrosa!

Rebecca continues her valiant stand in the arena of battle, Luffy is reunited with Zoro, and the heartbreaking story of how Doflamingo conquered Dressrosa continues!
Episode 661

(Sub) A Showdown Between the Warlords! Law vs. Doflamingo!

Law's power begins to fade, making him an easy target for Doflamingo's vicious attacks. Meanwhile, Franky begs Luffy to let him fight alongside Soldier and the little people!
Episode 662

(Sub) Two Great Rivals Meet Each Other! Straw Hat and Heavenly Demon!

Luffy sets his sights on a showdown with Doflamingo in a desperate attempt to save Law's life. Sanji, Nami, Chopper, and Brook are attacked by a very deadly foe!
Episode 663

(Sub) Luffy Astonished! The Man Who Inherits Ace's Will!

Soldier reveals his daring plan to return all the toys to their human forms, and Luffy has an emotional encounter with someone from his very distant past!
Episode 664

(Sub) Operation SOP Starts! Usoland Charges Forth!

Usopp and Robin join the little people on their mission to turn the toys back into humans, Franky wreaks havoc at the toy house, and Rebecca continues her gladiator battle!
Episode 665

(Sub) A Burning Passion! Rebecca vs. Suleiman!

Zoro attracts unwanted attention by upsetting a child, Soldier risks his life to lead the attack on Doflamingo, and Rebecca struggles to survive the brutal battle of Block D!
Episode 666

(Sub) The End of the Match!? a Surprising Result of Block D!

Rebecca survives an encounter with an opponent's deadly alter ego, Franky continues his battle with a man who dresses like a baby, and Violet offers to sneak Luffy into the palace!
Episode 667

(Sub) The Admiral's Decision! Fujitora vs. Doflamingo!

Franky has his hands full battling a host of enemies at the Toy House, Violet leads Luffy to a secret entrance into the palace, and Fujitora issues Doflamingo a grave warning!
Episode 668

(Sub) The Final Round Starts! Diamante the Hero Shows up!

Diamante's unique abilities and the presence of special Fighting Fish add a deadly wrinkle to the tournament's final round. Elsewhere, Luffy spoils any chance of sneaking up on Doflamingo!
Episode 669

(Sub) A Moving Castle! the Top Executive Pica Rises up!

Luffy tangles with a monster made of stone, Franky bursts into flames after getting shot by a cannon, and the courageous little people hatch a plan to turn the toys back into humans!
Episode 670

(Sub) Dragon Claw Strikes! Lucy's Intimidating Attack!

Soldier takes a beating from a Doflamingo Family Executive, Lucy shows off a powerful new fighting style, and Zoro pushes his blades to the breaking point in a showdown with a man made of stone!
Episode 671

(Sub) Defeat Sugar! The Army of the Little People Charges!

Zoro repeatedly slices his stone opponent into pieces, but he can't find a way to make the bad guy stay down. Meanwhile, the bravery of the little people could get them turned into toys!
Episode 672

(Sub) The Last Light of Hope! The Secret of Our Commander!

The plan to shock Sugar is derailed by a sticky explosion, and the true identity of the heroic little toy soldier is finally revealed!
Episode 673

(Sub) The Rupture Human! Gladius Blows up Big Time!

Zoro searches for a way to end his battle with the man made of stone, Luffy rescues the toy soldier, and Robin joins the little people on their mission to defeat Sugar!
Episode 674

(Sub) A Liar! Usoland On the Run!

Robin desperately searches for help after being turned into a toy, the courageous little people cry out for a hero, and Usopp flees the scene of battle to save his own life!
Episode 675

(Sub) A Fateful Encounter! Kyros and King Riku!

Usopp runs into trouble in his battle with Treebol, and flashback sheds light on how a young Kyros made the shocking transition from murderer to one of King Riku's most trusted men.
Episode 676

(Sub) The Operation Failed! Usoland the Hero Dies?!

The conclusion of a tragic flashback reveals what happened to the toy soldier's missing leg, Franky is battered and beaten by his enemies, and Usopp's fiery demise puts a scare into Sugar!
Episode 677

(Sub) The Legend Is Back! Kyros' All-Out Blow!

Toys all across Dressrosa regain their human form, a flood of forgotten memories return, and Kyros launches a long overdue attack on the villainous tyrant Doflamingo!
Episode 678

(Sub) The Fire Fist Strikes! the Flare-Flare Fruit Power Returns!

Rebecca is overwhelmed by the sudden return of long forgotten memories, the epic battle for the Flare-Flare Fruit comes to an end, and Usopp is hailed as a hero - and a god!
Episode 679

(Sub) Dashing Onto the Scene! the Chief of Staff of the Revolutionary Army, Sabo!

Usopp orders his newfound followers to destroy the factory, Luffy races to rescue a reluctant Law, and Sabo announces the arrival of the Revolutionary Army!
Episode 680

(Sub) The Devil's Trap! A Dressrosa Extermination Plan!

Luffy launches into attack mode, but Pica sends the rubber-man and his friends tumbling. Doflamingo reveals his heinous plan to turn Dressrosa into a slaughterhouse!
Episode 681

(Sub) The 500 Million Berry Man! Target: Usoland!

Doflamingo puts a bounty on the heads of his enemies, Franky is determined to destroy the factory, and Luffy promises to stop the bloodshed in Dressrosa once and for all!
Episode 682

(Sub) Breaking Through Enemy Lines! Luffy and Zoro Launch the Counter-Attack!

Doflamingo reveals more of his devious plan, a member of the Revolutionary Army preserves precious evidence, and Luffy, Law, and Zoro strike back at their enemies!
Episode 683

(Sub) With a Rumbling of the Ground! the God of Destruction: Giant Pica Descends!

Robin, Usopp, the Tontattas and the others make moves to rejoin Luffy as Doflamingo's deadly game rages on! Meanwhile, Kin'emon makes it to the trash heap in his search for his friend Kanjuro - just as Pica emerges in town and ups the stakes of the game!
Episode 684

(Sub) Gathering Into a Powerful Front! Luffy and a Group of Brutal Warriors!

After Pica's attack, Luffy has just enough time to regroup and search for Doflamingo, only to find that the dastardly Warlord has more enemies than he might realize! An argument breaks out to decide who gets to take down Doflamingo once and for all!
Episode 685

(Sub) Steady Progress! Luffy's Army vs. Pica!

Don Chin Jao and Elizabello successfully break Pica's giant arm, but the rock giant starts throwing even more destructive punches at Luffy and his band of unwanted associates! Meanwhile, Admiral Fujitora summons all the Navy soldiers on the island!
Episode 686

(Sub) A Shocking Confession! Law's Soulful Vow!

Luffy and Moocy fast approach the showdown with Doflamingo - while the others with a beef against him continue to tag along. Meanwhile, Violet finds the key to Law's handcuffs, and Rebecca pledges to deliver it to him.
Episode 687

(Sub) A Big Collision! Chief of Staff - Sabo vs. Admiral Fujitora!

Luffy makes headway toward Doflamingo's refuge, while down below Fujitora faces off against Sabo, who has the power of the Fire Fist from eating the Flare-Flare Fruit!
Episode 688

(Sub) A Desperate Situation! Luffy Gets Caught in a Trap!

Luffy cuts a lucky break as Kelly Funk shows him a shortcut to the Palace! But all may not be as it seems. Franky and Zoro are locked in duels, while Robin, Rebecca, and Bartolomeo enlist the help of the Tontattas to catch up with Luffy and Law!
Episode 689

(Sub) A Great Escape! Luffy's Tide-turning Elephant Gun!

Penned in at the bottom of a well, Luffy and Law are caught in a trap! Meanwhile, the Tontattas help Franky break in to the SMILE factory!
Episode 690

(Sub) A United Front! Luffy's Breakthrough to the Victory!

The Tontattas locate their captive comrades and get the message to them - the prison break is on! Meanwhile, heavy-hitters from the Colosseum take a break from the bashing, which means Luffy might just be able to get his hands on Doflamingo!
Episode 691

(Sub) The Second Samurai! Evening Shower Kanjuro Appears!

Kin'emon finds his old friend Kanjuro hidden deep underground, and the two inelegantly escape to the surface! Meanwhile, Cavendish fears Doflamingo's "Birdcage" game has been rigged all along - and that the only way to win is to take the Warlord down!
Episode 692

(Sub) A Hard-Fought Battle Against Pica! Zoro's Deadly Attack!

The Tontattas are in full revolt! But can they keep their wits about them long enough to make it out? Meanwhile, Zoro finally gains the upper hand against Pica, and Franky finds a way to deal with Señor Pink.
Episode 693

(Sub) The Little People's Princess! Captive Mansherry!

Franky finally makes it into the factory and the Tontattas are reunited with their captive friends! But all is not well. An irate Kuween attacks Franky and Señor Pink demands a manly showdown! And not only that, Princess Mansherry has gone missing!
Episode 694

(Sub) Invincible! a Gruesome Army of Headcracker Dolls!

Robin, Rebecca, and Bartolomeo draw closer to the Flower Field on the fourth level of the Royal Palace, but Gladius' exploding spheres send Robin and Bartolomeo crashing towards level three- and directly into battle with the creepy Headcracker Dolls!
Episode 695

(Sub) Risking Their Lives! Luffy Is the Trump Card for Victory!

Rebecca makes it to the Flower Field alone, but is greeted with hostile company! Meanwhile, Bartolomeo pushes himself to the limit to help Luffy advance, but does he leave himself vulnerable in the process? Meanwhile, Sabo tastes Fujitora's full might!
Episode 696

(Sub) A Tearful Reunion! Rebecca and Kyros!

Diamante has Rebecca pinned and helpless. If only the Soldier-san of her youth were able to protect her! Meanwhile, Luffy and Law finally surmount incredible odds to land themselves in striking distance of Doflamingo -- but Sugar stands in their way!
Episode 697

(Sub) One Shot One Kill! the Man Who Will Save Dressrosa!

Usopp uses Viola's Clairvoyance to prep his ammunition to take Sugar out! But the slightest hesitation now will spell disaster -- and the end of Luffy! Luckily for the Straw Hats, Usopp's ammunition has been specially designed for this specific situation!
Episode 698

(Sub) Anger Erupts! Luffy and Law's Ultimate Stratagem!

The final showdown with Doflamingo begins, but the Warlord still has several tricks up his sleeve - including turning one of Luffy's own friends against him! Meanwhile Franky and Señor Pink are in a standoff to find out who is the coolest.
Episode 699

(Sub) A Noble Family! the True Identity of Doflamingo!

All hopes rest on Luffy and Law being able to take down Doflamingo; but the Warlord has other plans in mind as he gives the two the fight of their lives, and reveals his true, shocking history! Meanwhile, Sabo finds out Fujitora's true intention…
Episode 700

(Sub) The Ultimate Power! The Secret of the Op-Op Fruit!

With Fujitora's stalemate arousing suspicion in the Navy ranks, Law and Luffy stand seconds away from execution at the hand of Doflamingo! But before he dispatches them both, he shares the secret of his sway over the Celestial Dragons!
Episode 701

(Sub) Sad Memories! Law, the Boy from the White Town!

The horrible secret of Flevance, the White Town, is revealed, giving clues to Law's traumatic past! A rage born from the lies of the World Government created a child who had the will to kill Corazon!
Episode 702

(Sub) A Celestial Dragon! Doffy's Stormy Past!

Law's attack on Corazon looks less successful than he thought! And after he's accepted into the Doflamingo Family, Corazon's mysterious silence hides a fact that may save Law's life - and a hidden danger Law must face in Doflamingo himself!
Episode 703

(Sub) A Rocky Road! Law and Corazon's Journey of Life!

Things grow stranger for Law as he learns the secret behind why Corazon feigns being mute! But the mysterious Corazon's actions are only beginning to baffle Law as he takes him on a journey to cure his White Lead Disease.
Episode 704

(Sub) The Time Is Ticking Down! Seize the Op-Op Fruit!

Corazon's double-dealing with the Navy raises suspicions both with Doflamingo and Law. But all that is secondary as Corazon finally has a chance to grab the Op-Op Fruit during a staged handoff arranged by the Government.
Episode 705

(Sub) The Moment of Resolution! Corazon's Farewell Smile!

The Op-Op Fruit is in Corazon's hands! But the price he paid to get it might be deadly. Law goes for help, but unfortunate coincidences leave the two vulnerable! Meanwhile, Doflamingo and his clan land at Minion Island; the location of Corazon and Law!
Episode 706

(Sub) Advance, Law! the Kindhearted Man's Final Fight!

Doflamingo zeros in on Corazon and Law's whereabouts, but Corazon vows to save Law, even if that means sacrificing his own life. When things turn sour, a chain of lucky coincidences sets the plan in motion, almost as though something is keeping Law alive!
Episode 707

(Sub) To Be Free! Law's Injection Shot Blasts!

Violet runs down the status of the open battles raging in Dressrosa - the Straw Hats, the Tontattas, the executives of the Doflamingo Family - all of them clash around the island, but it's Law's revelation to Doflamingo that moves the action forward!
Episode 708

(Sub) An Intense Battle! Law vs. Doflamingo!

Luffy continues to battle Fake-mingo, but keeps accidentally battling Bellamy instead. Meanwhile the tide of battle turns against Law as painful scars from the past resurface. And Zoro gets unexpected help in his battle with Pica.
Episode 709

(Sub) A Decisive Battle Against the Executives! Proud Hajrudin!

Bellamy escapes Doflamingo's control, but it might be too late. His long history with Doflamingo unfolds and leads to an inglorious end. Meanwhile, Hajrudin has been beaten down, but a fire still burns in him to pay back the favor he owes!
Episode 710

(Sub) The Battle of Love! New Leader Sai vs. Baby 5

Lao G and Don Chin Jao duke it out as each brings their most devastating attacks to the battle. But a misunderstanding caused by Baby 5 has Sai and Don Chin Jao distracted - are they distracted enough for Lao G to gain the upper hand?
Episode 711

(Sub) The Man's Pride! Bellamy's Last Charge!

Law is at the whim of Doflamingo and Trebol, while Luffy still has to deal with Bellamy, who fights to keep his honor even after being released by Doflamingo! Meanwhile, Gladius is about to detonate the ground around Cavendish and Bartolomeo!
Episode 712

(Sub) A Strong Wind and a Surge! Hakuba vs. Dellinger!

A mysterious force that resembles Cavendish menaces the battlefield - but while it appears to help Bartolomeo and the others at first, it sets its sights on Robin! Meanwhile, the deeply-wounded Ideo sees Dellinger’s horrible true nature!
Episode 713

(Sub) Barrier-Barrier! Homage Holy Fist Strikes!

Bartolomeo is in battle against Gladius to save Robin, and he’s faced with an impossible dilemma. With defeat on the horizon, can his cunning ploy save the day? Meanwhile, Robin faces Cavendish, but Hakuba keeps complicating the situation more!
Episode 714

(Sub) The Healing Princess! Save Mansherry!

Princess Mansherry's amazing power, to heal living beings completely, is in the hands of the Donquixote executive. If she is able to heal all who've gone down in battle, the Straw Hats and their allies stand no chance! It's up to Leo to save the day!
Episode 715

(Sub) The Manly Duel! Señor's Elegy of Love!

Señor Pink and Franky continue their knock-down, drag-out, manly fight. As both of them are pushed to their limits, we learn Señor's tragic past! Meanwhile, Princess Mansherry's rescue hits a snag as she stubbornly refuses to leave!
Episode 716

(Sub) Stardust of Death! Diamante's Storm of Vicious Attacks!

Franky and Señor Pink end their duel in a manly way - but victory knocks the wind out of even the winner's sails! Meanwhile, Diamante and Kyros struggle desperately on the Sunflower Field, each demonstrating their extreme prowess even in near defeat!
Episode 717

(Sub) Trueno Bastardo! Kyros' Furious Strike!

Kyros, unbowed by Diamante's vicious attacks, fights back with the anger of all of Dressrosa in order to fulfill his promise to protect Rebecca. If he is successful, only a few executives will remain, setting the stage for the Straw Hats' victory.
Episode 718

(Sub) Moving Across the Ground! The Giant Statue Pica's Surprise Maneuver!

Pica loses his temper and turns his full wrath against King Riku, whom he hopes to destroy, ending the revolution against Doflamingo. Meanwhile, Zoro, who has been distracted by Pica and drawn far from the battle, has to hatch a plan to save the king!
Episode 719

(Sub) A Decisive Battle in Midair! Zoro's New Special Secret Technique Blasts!

With the lives of King Riku, Usopp, and the others on the old King's Plateau in the balance, Zoro must dig deep and discover a powerful technique to counter Pica's near-unstoppable onslaught. Meanwhile, King Riku ponders what it means to be a good king.
Episode 720

(Sub) So Long! Bellamy's Farewell Blow!

Zoro finishes off Pica, and those below his crumbling body rush to find shelter. Meanwhile, the Tontattas finish up demolishing the SMILE Factory, and Luffy's hand is forced in his duel with Bellamy!
Episode 721

(Sub) Law Dies! Luffy's Raging Onslaught!

Taking down Bellamy only enrages Luffy in his fight against Doflamingo, his anger multiplying when he finds Law's lifeless body! Meanwhile, Doflamingo takes the next step to end the game he started, which will endanger everybody in Dressrosa!
Episode 722

(Sub) A Blade of Tenacity! the Gamma Knife Counterattack!

The Birdcage draws tighter and tighter around Dressrosa, threatening to destroy all life on the island kingdom! Meanwhile, Doflamingo stands down Luffy for a final confrontation, but a surprising twist shocks everyone on the top of the Royal Palace!
Episode 723

(Sub) A Collision of Haki! Luffy vs. Doflamingo!

Law's attack proves powerful - but Doflamingo's power has depths which he and Luffy haven't bargained for. When Doflamingo makes his counterattack, Luffy stares him down with an amazing power.
Episode 724

(Sub) Unassailable! The Stunning Secret of Trebol!

Trebol's wrath is fully inflamed as Law summons enough energy to speak, denouncing the Doflamingo Family executives as pawns in Doflamingo's game. But Law gathers enough energy to do more than just speak out.
Episode 725

(Sub) Anger Erupts! I Will Take Everything Upon Myself!

Cavendish has to make a difficult decision when the severely wounded Law begs him to be left behind. Meanwhile, seeing even his Second Gear or Third Gear attacks aren't working against Doflamingo, Luffy decides to use his ultimate technique!
Episode 726

(Sub) Fourth Gear! the Phenomenal Bounce-Man!

Luffy and Doflamingo duke it out while the Birdcage tightens its grip on Dressrosa! Zoro sets off with a plan to stop it from slicing apart the country, while Luffy's Fourth Gear proves quite potent against Doflamingo!
Episode 727

(Sub) A Massive Counterattack! Doflamingo’s Awakening!

The Birdcage continues its merciless constriction, sending the residents of Dressrosa fleeing towards the center of the island, while King Riku calls out to his people: Survive long enough for Luffy to vanquish the last of the royal family - Doflamingo!
Episode 728

(Sub) Luffy! An All-Out Leo Bazooka!

Fourth Gear gives Luffy the power he needs to head off Doflamingo at every strike! But the energy required to keep Fourth Gear going starts to take a toll on Luffy. Will he have enough left to finish the job?
Episode 729

(Sub) Flame Dragon King! Protect Luffy's Life!

Bounce-man's power has drained Luffy, leaving him in need of a rest before he can reuse his Haki, but luckily the gladiators from the Colosseum have come around and are focusing on taking down Doflamingo!
Episode 730

(Sub) Tears of Miracles! Mansherry's Fight!

With Luffy and so many of the Straw Hats' allies incapacitated, victory seems inevitable for Doflamingo - but the compassion of Mansherry may be enough to turn the tide and renew their hope - to stop the Birdcage!
Episode 731

(Sub) As Long As We Breathe! Stop the Deadly Birdcage!

With just over a minute to spare, everyone in Dressrosa turns their efforts towards slowing down the Birdcage as it squeezes the life out of the country! Meanwhile, Viola seeks Doflamingo out herself, for a shocking confrontation!
Episode 732

(Sub) Dead or Alive! a Fateful Countdown!

Only a bit more time remains before Luffy returns to the scene! But as time slips by, those who had been roused by Princess Mansherry's powers begin to falter! Meanwhile, Rebecca, under the control of Doflamingo, is about to attack Viola!
Episode 733

(Sub) Attack On a Celestial! Luffy's King Kong Gun of Anger!

Luffy regains enough Haki to face off against Doflamingo, but his health is still poor. With the Birdcage closing in, is there a technique left in his repertoire that is strong enough to take down Doflamingo?
Episode 734

(Sub) To Be Free! Dressrosa's Delight!

With Doflamingo thoroughly quashed and the Birdcage collapsing, the people of Dressrosa shed tears of joy remembering the hardships they've endured, and the actions taken by Luffy and the others to free them.
Episode 735

(Sub) The Unheard-of! Admiral Fujitora’s Surprising Decision!

Jesus Burgess of the Blackbeard Pirates tries to agitate Sabo. Meanwhile, people of Dressrosa beg King Riku to resume the crown when Navy Admiral Fujitora steps in and takes a stunning action!
Episode 736

(Sub) Sending a Shock Wave! the Worst Generation Goes Into Action!

Repercussions of Doflamingo's defeat reverberate around the world! Fujitora's actions put the Navy in a tight spot, and the "Worst Generation" begins to stir into action!
Episode 737

(Sub) The Birth of the Legend! the Adventures of the Revolutionary Warrior Sabo!

The combatants in the battle for Dressrosa can finally begin to recoup, but those who stay awake are treated to the story of how Sabo joined the Revolutionary Army!
Episode 738

(Sub) The Brothers' Bond! The Untold Story Behind Luffy and Sabo's Reunion!

Sabo recounts his surprising reunion with Luffy at the Colosseum as the Straw Hats and the others continue to recoup. Meanwhile, Fujitora gambles on how to make his next move - and the odds are in Luffy's favor!
Episode 739

(Sub) The Strongest Creature! One of the Four Emperors - Kaido, King of the Beasts!

As Sabo departs, our attention shifts to the other Straw Hats waging a fierce battle on a mysterious island. And a new drama is set into motion as ill portents fall from the sky!
Episode 740

(Sub) Fujitora Takes Action! The Complete Siege of the Straw Hats!

As Luffy and the others begin to come to their senses, major players in the Navy arrive to search Dressrosa for the Straw Hats! Also, Rebecca's history is whitewashed with a fake cover story - but why?
Episode 741

(Sub) A State of Emergency! Rebecca Is Kidnapped!

Fujitora's flirting with chance has turned out poorly for the Straw Hats as the full Navy force bears down on Dressrosa! Luffy and the others make a mad dash for the east port to get off the island, but not without finishing up a piece of business...
Episode 742

(Sub) The Bond Between Father and Daughter! Kyros and Rebecca!

Rebecca has precious little time to follow Luffy's lead and make it to Kyros. Can she make it in time? Meanwhile, Fujitora is closing in on Bartolomeo and the other Colosseum warriors while Trafalgar Law faces the shadows of his past!
Episode 743

(Sub) Men's Pride! Luffy vs. Fujitora, Head-to-Head!

Law and Sengoku share memories of Corazon, and the secret of Trafalgar Law's name. Meanwhile, Fujitora uses the destruction caused by the battle in Dressrosa as a weapon, and squares off one-on-one with Luffy!
Episode 744

(Sub) No Way Out! Admiral Fujitora's Ruthless Pursuit!

The people of Dressrosa show their appreciation to the Straw Hats one last time by foiling Fujitora's strategy. As Luffy and the others are able to finally make their break from the island, however, an unbelievable new chapter opens in the story!
Episode 745

(Sub) Sons' Cups! the Straw Hat Fleet Is Formed!

With newfound allies won in the battle at Dressrosa, and as the Navy watches, Luffy and the Straw Hats depart Dressrosa for open water. But will Luffy accept the oath of allegiance given by his new fleet?
Episode 746

(Sub) The Numerous Rivals Struggle Amongst Themselves! the Raging Monsters of the New World

While the Straw Hats are underway, Doflamingo has serious predictions for the upset of the world order! Meanwhile, the recent actions in Dressrosa have led to surprising results!
Episode 747

(Sub) The Silver Fortress! Luffy and Barto's Great Adventure!

While heading to the next island, Zou, Luffy’s appetite causes them trouble and he and Bartolomeo find themselves entangled in the scheme of a pirate lord who can manipulate silver.
Episode 748

(Sub) An Underground Maze! Luffy vs. the Tram Human!

The Tram-Man arrives! And has Luffy, Bartolomeo and Desire on the run! The deeper the three fall into the pit, however, the more clear it becomes that Bill's group hides a terrible secret!
Episode 749

(Sub) The Sword Technique Heats up! Law and Zoro Finally Appear!

Luffy, Bartolomeo, and Desire make their way up the mineshaft, but Bill's assassin, Peseta, has other plans! Just when the going gets tough, help arrives, and Zoro battles the assassin head on!
Episode 750

(Sub) A Desperate Situation! Luffy Fights a Battle in Extreme Heat!

Luffy, Desire, and Bartolomeo go up against Bill! But the mad, Smelt-Smelt man becomes deranged and lets his true power unfurl! Do Luffy and the others have any hope of exposing Bill's self-serving aims and turning his gang against him?

