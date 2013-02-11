1 season available (3 episodes)

The men and women profiled in "Model Killers" have looks to die for. The true-crime series tells stories via re-enactments of models who pay the ultimate price for their good looks, working in an industry whose glamorous surface belies a seedy, often-dangerous underbelly. The bright lights of the big city become too attractive for the naive beauties -- many of whom come from laid-back Midwestern backgrounds -- and their downfall begins when an obsessed photographer or mentally unstable stalker enters their lives.more

TV14CrimeBiographyTV Series2013
The men and women profiled in "Model Killers" have looks to die for. The true-crime series tells stories via re-enactments of models who pay the ultimate price for their good looks, working in an industry whose glamorous surface belies a seedy, often-dangerous underbelly. The bright lights of the big city become too attractive for the naive beauties -- many of whom come from laid-back Midwestern backgrounds -- and their downfall begins when an obsessed photographer or mentally unstable stalker enters their lives.

TV14CrimeBiographyTV Series2013
