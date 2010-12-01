About this Show
I Survived...Beyond and Back
I Survived... Beyond and Back reveals one of life's greatest mysteries by profiling the extraordinary stories of people who have literally passed on to the other side. The series combines the compelling and emotionally gripping stories of I Survived... with the unexplainable experiences some people have when they are pronounced legally dead. Through first-person accounts and testimony from the medical personnel and family members who were present, I Survived... Beyond and Back will not only explore the survivor's encounter with death, but also the ways in which it has changed their outlook on life forever.