Chuck's World

1 season available (13 episodes)

Chuck's WorldChuck's World

Dare to venture forth with celebrity chef Chuck Hughes on his flavor-filled travels

Dare to venture forth with celebrity chef Chuck Hughes on his fla...More

Lifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodTV Series2017
  • hd

EpisodesDetails
Episode 1

Fermenting Greenland Shark in Iceland

In this Nordic island nation Chuck discovers its dramatic landscape of volcanoes, geysers, hot springs and lava fields.
Episode 2

France

With its balmy summer days, picturesque beaches, and rustic countryside, it’s no surprise the South of France is one of the world’s most popular destinations and Chuck is ready for a taste of the French Mediterranean coast.
Episode 3

Scotland

Chuck is eager to visit Scotland, the land of his ancestors, for the very first time. The diverse and dramatic natural environment of Scotland provides spectacular opportunities for pheasant hunting.
Episode 4

Netherlands

As an avid hockey player Chuck feels at home on an ice skating ring and tries the Netherlands local sport of speed skating in The Hague. He brings the traditional pea soup to the De Uithof arena and enjoys it with his fellow skating teammates.
Episode 5

Turkey

Chuck flies to Turkey and visits the town of Izmir along the coast of the Aegean Sea.
Episode 6

Jordan

Chuck lands in Jordan and heads to the capital: Amman. He eats at Hashem, the oldest restaurant in the city known to make the best falafel in the Middle East. Even the Royal family stops by this legendary eatery!
Episode 7

Lithuania

Chuck's in-laws are from Ukraine and he has always been intrigued by Eastern Europe. He decides to head to the southernmost part of the Baltic countries and explore the culture and rich cuisine of Lithuania.
Episode 8

Cuba

Trapped in a time warp and reeling from an economic embargo that has grated for more than half a century, Cuba is a country where you can wave goodbye to everyday assumptions and expect the unexpected.
Episode 9

Jamaica

Jamaica is a player in the Caribbean tourist game but Chuck is there to discover the authentic island country the local way.
Episode 10

Colombia

Chuck lands in Bogotá, Colombia's capital and a city where cosmopolitan meets colonial. Colombian cuisine reflects the country's history with indigenous, Spanish, and African influences.
Episode 11

Hong Kong

Hong Kong welcomes Chuck with its iconic skyline. He is ready for its legendary cuisine that makes this city one of the world's top culinary capitals.
Episode 12

Japan

Chuck heads to Hakuba Valley, one of Japan's ski resorts to ride the Japanese powder. Chuck visits the province of Nagano, the birth place of soba noodles.
Episode 13

Taiwan

In Taiwan, Chuck discovers how to make local noodles using not only his hands but his whole body! Si Fu, the Noodle Master, invites Chuck into his kitchen and Chuck prepares him an Asian version of the famous spaghetti and meatballs.

Dare to venture forth with celebrity chef Chuck Hughes on his flavor-filled travels hot on the trail of some of the world’s most exotic ingredients from which he concocts, with his own inimitable flare, dishes typical of their native regions.

