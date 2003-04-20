During a mission on Mobius to rescue Cream the Rabbit and Cheese the Chao from Dr. Eggman's headquarters, Sonic and his friends are caught in an explosion that transports them to another dimension occupied by humans.
Kenichi
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2006)
Kenichi seems destined to be bullied forever - until he meets butt-kicking cutie Miu and the six martial arts master she lives with! The warriors take Kenichi as their disciple and give him a chance to change his fortunes.
Brave 10
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (2012)
Before the Warring States era came to a close, legend has it that Yukimura Sanada has been gathering ten warriors know as Sanada's Brave 10, who have the power to change history.
Lupin the Third Part II
Anime, Animation • TV Series (1977)
Five years have passed since master thief Lupin and his gang made their daring escape out of Japan and went their separate ways. Then one day Lupin, Jigen, Goemon and Fujiko each receive an invitation from Lupin for a reunion, aboard the luxury liner Sirloin. Reunited on the ship, they discover Lupin didn't send the invitations and the reunion is a trap, plotted by a vengeful Mister X, the Leader of the Scorpion Gang! Foiling Mister X’s plot while evading his ICPO nemesis, Inspector Zenigata, is all in a day’s work for Lupin and his gang, as their heisting adventures around the globe begin again!
Monster Rancher
TVY7 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (1999)
In the popular Monster Rancher competition, a young boy named Genki wins the final and becomes the champion.One day after school, Genki finds a Monster Rancher 200X CD-ROM delivered to his home. It is the grand prize he has won in the Monster Rancher competition. Genki begins to play the new game and at the very moment he tries to generate a monster, he finds himself transported into the Monster Rancher world. In the Monster Rancher world, a girl named Holly and an eye-ball shaped monster Suezo are in the midst of escaping from the evil monsters that are pursuing them. All of a sudden, Genki appears in front of Holly and Suezo. Not sure what happened, Genki, Holly and Suezo, escape together from the grasp of these evil monsters. Soon Genki realizes that he is in the Monster Rancher world. He is thrilled and excited. On the other hand, Holly is sad as she has learned that the unidentified monster named Moo has conquered the world and is plotting to turn all monsters into evil monsters. Only the Phoenix, which is sleeping in a special Disc, can bring them back to good. Holly, determined to find this Phoenix, sets out on a mission in search of the Disc.
Then, Holly discovers that Genki has a Monster Rancher CD-ROM in his possession and becomes very excited. This could very well be the Disc of the Phoenix! They arrive at the altar of the shrine where the monsters are generated. They set down the CD-ROM and watch with amazement the birth of... a cute monster name Mocchi. Much to their dismay, the evil monster troops capture Genki, Holly and Suezo. . But when they attempt to catch Mocchi, he cries out so loud ? that all the monsters scatter.Genki quickly uses his roller blades to rescue Holly, Suezo and Mocchi.Their exciting and adventurous journey in search of the Phoenix Disc has begun!
Start watching TMS Entertainment Plans starting at $5.99/month.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.