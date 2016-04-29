BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural
TVMA • Comedy, Supernatural • TV Series (2016)
Ryan, ever the believer, embarks on a quest to convince his skeptical friend Shane that the paranormal exists by investigating the evidence around the most notorious supernatural folklore.
Worth It
Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Food lovers Steven Lim and Andrew, along with their cameraman Adam, embark on the ultimate food adventure in BuzzFeed’s hit series, Worth It, trying delicious foods at three price points: affordable, middle tier, and luxury. At the end of the episode, the gang decides which item is the most “worth it” at its given price.
I Draw, You Cook
Reality • TV Series (2018)
Two chefs compete to create the perfect dish based off a child's wild imagination.
Ruining History
Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Dive deep into the most bizarre, surprising and hilarious stories of the past that your history teacher never felt comfortable sharing with you.
Tasty 101
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2016)
Tasty 101 offers tutorials from the hands behind your favorite delicious Tasty recipes, focusing on one new skill or food each episode to teach viewers how to be better cooks.
BuzzFeed Unsolved: Sports Conspiracies
Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
BuzzFeed Unsolved: True Crime
TV14 • Comedy, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
Tasty's Made By Hand
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Worth It: Life$tyle
Comedy, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Outsmarted
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2017)
Behind Tasty
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Chickenwatch
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
Puppy Prep
Reality • TV Series (2018)
Ladylike
Lifestyle & Culture, Reality • TV Series (2017)
BuzzFeed's Mom in Progress
Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Homebuddies
Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Night In / Night Out
Reality • TV Series (2018)
Tasting Our Roots
Cooking & Food, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
Try Guys
Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Eating Your Feed
Reality, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2018)
Wedding Season
LGBTQ+, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
Bogus Beauty
TVMA • Comedy, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Can We Cure
Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Feed Famous
Feed Famous
Reality • TV Series (2018)

