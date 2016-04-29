Ryan, ever the believer, embarks on a quest to convince his skeptical friend Shane that the paranormal exists by investigating the evidence around the most notorious supernatural folklore.
Worth It
Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Food lovers Steven Lim and Andrew, along with their cameraman Adam, embark on the ultimate food adventure in BuzzFeed’s hit series, Worth It, trying delicious foods at three price points: affordable, middle tier, and luxury. At the end of the episode, the gang decides which item is the most “worth it” at its given price.
I Draw, You Cook
Reality • TV Series (2018)
Two chefs compete to create the perfect dish based off a child's wild imagination.
Ruining History
Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Dive deep into the most bizarre, surprising and hilarious stories of the past that your history teacher never felt comfortable sharing with you.
Tasty 101
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2016)
Tasty 101 offers tutorials from the hands behind your favorite delicious Tasty recipes, focusing on one new skill or food each episode to teach viewers how to be better cooks.
Start watching BuzzFeed Plans starting at $5.99/month.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.