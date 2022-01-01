Wasted! The Story Of Food Waste

Wasted! The Story Of Food WasteWasted! The Story Of Food Waste

Through the the eyes of chef-heroes, this film shows how the world’s most influential chefs make the most of every kind of food, transforming what people consider scraps into incredible dishes that create a more secure food system. more

Through the the eyes of chef-heroes, this film shows how the worl...More

Directors: Anna ChaiNari Kye

TVMADocumentariesMovie2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

