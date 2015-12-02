Racing Extinction

Racing Extinction is an eco-thriller that examines mankind's role in mass extinction. Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Louie Psihoyos joins scientists, environmentalists, artists, and engineers to draw attention to this pressing issue.more

Racing Extinction is an eco-thriller that examines mankind's role...More

Director: Louie Psihoyos

PGDocumentariesMovie2015

About this Movie

