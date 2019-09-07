Two of UsTwo of Us

LGBTQ+DramaRomanceInternationalMovie2019

Two of Us - Trailer

About this Movie

Two retired women, Nina and Madeleine, have been secretly in love for decades. Everybody thinks they are simply neighbors, sharing the top floor of their building, until an unforeseen event tests their relationship.

Starring: Barbara SukowaMartine ChevallierLéa DruckerJérôme VaranfrainMuriel Benazeraf

Director: Filippo Meneghetti

