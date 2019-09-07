About this Movie
Two of Us
Two retired women, Nina and Madeleine, have been secretly in love for decades. Everybody thinks they are simply neighbors, sharing the top floor of their building, until an unforeseen event tests their relationship.
Starring: Barbara SukowaMartine ChevallierLéa DruckerJérôme VaranfrainMuriel Benazeraf
Director: Filippo Meneghetti
