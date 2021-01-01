The Last Vermeer

RDramaMovie2019

An artist is suspected of selling a valuable painting to the Nazis, but there is more...more

An artist is suspected of selling a valuable painting to the Nazi...More

About this Movie

The Last Vermeer

An artist is suspected of selling a valuable painting to the Nazis, but there is more to the story than meets the eye.

Starring: Guy PearceClaes BangAugust DiehlRichard DillaneAndrew Havill

Director: Dan Friedkin

RDramaMovie2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

