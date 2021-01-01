Yellow Rose

PG-13DramaMusicMovie2019

Rose, an undocumented teenager, dreams of one day leaving her small Texas town to pursue her country music aspirations.

Rose, an undocumented teenager, dreams of one day leaving her sma...More

About this Movie

Yellow Rose

Rose, an undocumented teenager, dreams of one day leaving her small Texas town to pursue her country music aspirations.

Starring: Eva NoblezadaPrincess PunzalanLea SalongaGustavo GómezLibby Villari

Director: Diane Paragas

PG-13DramaMusicMovie2019
  • 5.1
  • hd

