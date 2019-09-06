About this Movie
The Burnt Orange Heresy
Hired to steal a rare painting from one of most enigmatic painters of all time, an ambitious art dealer becomes consumed by his own greed and insecurity as the operation spins out of control.
Starring: Claes BangElizabeth DebickiMick JaggerDonald SutherlandRosalind Halstead
Director: Giuseppe Capotondi
