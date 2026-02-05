Stan Lee's Mutants, Monsters and Marvels en EspañolStan Lee's Mutants, Monsters and Marvels en Español

Kevin Smith se centra en el fascinante mundo de Stan Lee, el gurú de Marvel Comics. En él, Lee explica cómo creó algunos de los súper héroes más amados, incluyendo a El Hombre Araña, Los X-Men, Hulk y Daredevil.more

Kevin Smith se centra en el fascinante mundo de Stan Lee, el gurú...More

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About this Movie

Stan Lee's Mutants, Monsters and Marvels en Español

Kevin Smith se centra en el fascinante mundo de Stan Lee, el gurú de Marvel Comics. En él, Lee explica cómo creó algunos de los súper héroes más amados, incluyendo a El Hombre Araña, Los X-Men, Hulk y Daredevil.

Not RatedDocumentariesMovie2002
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