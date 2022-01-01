Press PlayPress Play

Laura and Harrison have the picture-perfect romance built on the foundation of a shared love of music. After a deadly accident, Laura is given the chance to save the love of her life when she discovers that their mixtape can transport her back in time.more

Laura and Harrison have the picture-perfect romance built on the ...More

Starring: Clara RugaardLewis PullmanDanny Glover

Director: Greg Björkman

PG-13RomanceFantasyDramaMovie2022
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
El ClonTV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2010)
BlindR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2017)
EncounterDrama, Romance • TV Series (2018)
A Ghost StoryR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Little BirdsDrama, Romance • TV Series (2020)
StillFantasy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Love MeDrama, Romance • TV Series (2021)
A Price Above RubiesR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1998)
Dying YoungR • Drama, Romance • Movie (1991)
Mood IndigoFantasy, Drama • Movie (2013)
Be SomebodyPG • Romance, Drama • Movie (2016)
The White QueenTVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2013)
The One I LoveR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
TrustDrama, Romance • Movie (2021)
ScarboroughTVMA • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)

About this Movie

Press Play

Laura and Harrison have the picture-perfect romance built on the foundation of a shared love of music. After a deadly accident, Laura is given the chance to save the love of her life when she discovers that their mixtape can transport her back in time.

Starring: Clara RugaardLewis PullmanDanny GloverLyrica OkanoMatt Walsh

Director: Greg Björkman

PG-13RomanceFantasyDramaMovie2022
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.^^
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
^For current-season shows in the streaming library only
^^Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.