Four Cousins and a ChristmasFour Cousins and a Christmas

Four cousins reunite just in time for Christmas—but not without some family drama.more

Four cousins reunite just in time for Christmas—but not without s...More

Starring: Robert DaviAyla KellRaffaela Capp

Director: Maria Capp

Not RatedDramaComedyHolidayMovie2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $1.99/month for a year.

Offer for Hulu (With Ads) plan only: $1.99/month for 12 months, then auto-renews at $7.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 11:59 PM PST on 11/28/22. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 1 month) only.  .

Get Hulu (With Ads) for $1.99/mo for a year and add Disney+ (No Ads) for $2.99/mo more
Regular monthly price after. Ends 11/28Get Hulu (With Ads) for $1.99/mo for a year and add Disney+ (No Ads) for $2.99/mo more
Regular monthly price after. Ends 11/28
SIGN UP NOW
Terms apply
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
All Is BrightR • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2013)
The Best Man HolidayTVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2013)
Country Christmas AlbumTVPG • Holiday, Romance • Movie (2018)
Happy ChristmasR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
Girlfriends of Christmas PastTVPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
A Christmas SwitchTVPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Merry Liddle Christmas BabyDrama, Comedy • Movie (2021)
The HumansR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2021)
Christmas With the AndersonsTVPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2016)
Married by ChristmasTVPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
The Truth About ChristmasTV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Spruces and the PinesTVPG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2017)
A Christmas Love StoryTVG • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2019)
Miss India AmericaTVPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Rodeo & JulietHoliday, Romance • Movie (2015)
Four Cousins and a Christmas - Trailer

Four Cousins and a Christmas - Trailer

About this Movie

Four Cousins and a Christmas

Four cousins reunite just in time for Christmas—but not without some family drama.

Starring: Robert DaviAyla KellRaffaela CappLily GibsonNatasha Capp

Director: Maria Capp

Not RatedDramaComedyHolidayMovie2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.^^
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLEBUNDLE
logos
BLACK FRIDAY
LIMITED TIME DEAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$1.99/mo for 12 mos**
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
^For current-season shows in the streaming library only
^^Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
**Offer for Hulu (With Ads) plan only: $1.99/month for 12 months, then auto-renews at $7.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 11:59 PM PST on 11/28/22. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 1 month) only. Additional terms apply.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.