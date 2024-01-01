Marley & Me: The Puppy Years

Marley & Me: The Puppy YearsMarley & Me: The Puppy Years

To prove to his no-nonsense grandfather that he is able to take care of a dog of his own, 12-year-old Bodi decides to train a team made up of Marley and two other neighborhood puppies for the local Puppy Agility Challenge.more

To prove to his no-nonsense grandfather that he is able to take c...More

Starring: Travis TurnerDonnelly RhodesMerrilyn Gann

Director: Michael Damian

PGKidsComedyFamilyMovie2011
  • 5.1
  • hd

Marley and Me: The Puppy Years - Trailer

About this Movie

