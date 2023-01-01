Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.
About this Movie
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation
Gwen Shamblin founds a Christian-based diet program, preaching the power of prayer for weight loss, accumulating power and money as a larger-than-life public persona with dramatically teased hair. Her reign comes to a tragic end in May 2021, when the plane her husband Joe is flying crashes, killing Gwen, Joe, their son-in-law and four other church leaders.
Starring: Jennifer Grey
Director: John L'Ecuyer