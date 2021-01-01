About this Movie
Arrival
When mysterious spacecraft touch down across the globe, an elite team - led by expert translator Louise Banks (Academy Award® nominee Amy Adams) – races against time to decipher their intent.
Starring: Amy AdamsJeremy RennerForest WhitakerMichael StuhlbargMark O'Brien
Director: Denis Villeneuve
