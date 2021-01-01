ArrivalArrival

PG-13DramaScience FictionThrillerHorrorMovie2016

When mysterious spacecraft touch down across the globe, an elite team - led by expert...more

When mysterious spacecraft touch down across the globe, an elite ...More

Arrival - Trailer

About this Movie

Arrival

When mysterious spacecraft touch down across the globe, an elite team - led by expert translator Louise Banks (Academy Award® nominee Amy Adams) – races against time to decipher their intent.

Starring: Amy AdamsJeremy RennerForest WhitakerMichael StuhlbargMark O'Brien

Director: Denis Villeneuve

  • hd

