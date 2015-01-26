Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo

PGMusicals • ComedyDramaMusicMovie1984

A break-dancing crew tries to save a community center facing demolition.

A break-dancing crew tries to save a community center facing demo...More

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Reefer Madness
TV14 • Drama • Movie (1938)
Grandma
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
When Bowie Met Bolan
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
8 Mile
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2002)
St. Elmo's Fire
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1985)
Sparkle
PG-13 • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2012)
The Sex Pistols vs. Bill Grundy
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Becks
TVMA • Drama, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2018)
Different Flowers
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
28 Days
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2000)
A Swingers Weekend
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Principal, The
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1988)
She Hate Me
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
Caught on Tape
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
One More Time
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2016)

About this Movie

Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo

A break-dancing crew tries to save a community center facing demolition.

Starring: Lucinda DickeyAdolfo "Shabba-Doo" QuinonesMichael "Boogaloo Shrimp" ChambersSusie BonoHarry Caesar

Director: Sam Firstenberg

PGMusicalsComedyDramaMusicMovie1984
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on