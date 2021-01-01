About this Movie
Airplane II: The Sequel
A computer malfunction and a mad bomber threaten to send the eccentric passengers of a lunar space shuttle hurtling into the sun - can the wacky crew save the day? With Lloyd Bridges, Peter Graves.
Starring: Robert HaysJulie HagertyLloyd BridgesPeter GravesWilliam Shatner
Director: Ken Finkleman
