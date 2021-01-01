Airplane II: The Sequel

PGComedyDocumentaries • Movie • 1982

A computer malfunction and a mad bomber threaten to send the eccentric passengers of ...more

A computer malfunction and a mad bomber threaten to send the ecce...More

Start watching Airplane II: The Sequel

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
PG-13 • Action, Family • Movie (1996)
Reservoir Dogs
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1992)
Airplane!
PG • Comedy • Movie (1980)
Mr. Mom
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1983)
Independence Day
PG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1996)
Running Scared
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (1987)
Married to the Mob
R • Comedy • Movie (1988)
Major League
R • Comedy, Sports • Movie (1989)
Dante's Peak
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1997)
Clerks
R • Comedy • Movie (1994)
Dirty Work
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1998)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
PG • Action, Family • Movie (1986)
Swingers
R • Comedy • Movie (1996)
WarGames
PG • Action, Drama • Movie (1983)
Bachelor Party
R • Comedy • Movie (1984)

About this Movie

Airplane II: The Sequel

A computer malfunction and a mad bomber threaten to send the eccentric passengers of a lunar space shuttle hurtling into the sun - can the wacky crew save the day? With Lloyd Bridges, Peter Graves.

Starring: Robert HaysJulie HagertyLloyd BridgesPeter GravesWilliam Shatner

Director: Ken Finkleman

PGComedyDocumentariesMovie • 1982
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on