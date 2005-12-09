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Brokeback Mountain
Fire Island
In the Summers
Twinless
The World According to Allee Willis
Hulu Has Pride
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Hulu Has Pride
Brokeback Mountain
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2005)
Fire Island
R • LGBTQ+, Romance • Movie (2022)
In the Summers
Not Rated • Drama • Movie (2024)
Twinless
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2025)
The World According to Allee Willis
Not Rated • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)
The Devil Wears Prada
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Tangerine
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Philadelphia
PG-13 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (1993)
Bob the Drag Queen: This is Wild
R • LGBTQ+, Stand Up Comedy • Movie (2026)
Blue Jean
TVMA • International, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2022)